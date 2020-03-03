Plans for large guesthouse premises in Kildare town

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Email:

news@leinsterleader.ie

Plans for large guesthouse premises in Kildare town

File Photo of a guestroom key

There are plans for a new 14-suite guesthouse in Kildare town. 

Planning permission has been applied for a development of the former medical centre on Bride Street.

In the designs are 14 guest suites including two executive suites with kitchenettes, a night porter's room and foyer and reception area. 

Eight off-street parking spaces as well as six bicycle spaces are also planned. 

An application for planning permission was lodged with Kildare Co Council in recent days. 