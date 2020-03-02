Kildare BT Young Scientist 2020 finalists take part in bootcamp

A group of enterprising school students including two students from Co Kildare have today gathered at NovaUCD to take part in the annual BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp, following their success at the 2020 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) in January.

In total, 31 students from 11 counties will take part in the four-day intensive commercialisation and mentoring workshop.

All those taking part in this year’s event were participants in the BTYSTE in January. Notable participants include the winners of the 56th BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2020, Cormac Harris and Alan O’Sullivan from Coláiste Choilm in Cork.

Now in its 11th year the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp was established in 2010 by BT and is delivered in partnership with the team at UCD Research and Innovation. The aim of the Bootcamp is to give students the commercialisation skills they need to develop their BT Young Scientist & Technology project ideas.

The culmination of the four-day programme will see the students pitching their companies to an expert panel of judges including Dr Tony Scott, founder of the Young Scientist Exhibition, Ann O’Dea, editor-at-large, Silicon Republic, Evelyn Smith, senior commercialisation specialist at Enterprise Ireland and Shay Walsh, managing director, BT Ireland.

A number of past participants of BTYSTE Business Bootcamp have gone on to become successful entrepreneurs and household names, including founder and CEO of Evervault, Shane Curran, co-founders of BetterExaminations.ie, Danny Hobbs and James Eggers, and founder of Free Feet Medical Edel Browne, who was named as one of Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2019.

Speaking at the kick off of the 2020 BT Business Bootcamp Shay Walsh, Managing Director, BT Ireland said, “The BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp has been an integral part of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition programme for eleven years, and in that time I am proud to say that many of our alumni have gone on to huge success in business. What is even more significant is that some of these successful entrepreneurs will return here this week to share their experiences with our new Bootcamp graduates, to offer guidance on how to take an idea and transform it into a business proposition. I’d like to wish all our 31 students the best of luck this week.”

Schools who are participating in Business Bootcamp include:

Loreto Secondary School Balbriggan, Co. Dublin

Jennifer Bura

St Mary's College, Rathmines, Co. Dublin

Sam Byers

Kinsale Community School, Co. Cork

Mia Casey

St. Marys College C.S.S.P., Co. Dublin

Tim Cleary

Gaelcholáiste Carrigaline, Co. Cork

Tomás Cronin

Patrician Secondary School, Co. Kildare

Justin Cunningham

St. Gerard's Senior School, Bray, Co. Wicklow

Evan Dargan Hayes

Castleknock Community College, Co. Dublin

Alison Egan

Coláiste Mhuire Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Cian Flaherty

Loreto Secondary School Balbriggan, Co. Dublin

Alana Foy-Nicolleau

Castleknock Community College, Co. Dublin

Caoimhe Harrington

Coláiste Choilm, Co. Cork

Cormac Harris

Kinsale Community School, Co. Cork

Emer Heery

St. John Bosco Community College, Co. Clare

Abbey Hehir

Heywood C.S., Co. Laois

Evan Hogg

Belvedere College, Co. Dublin

Brian Kelleher

Kinsale Community School, Co. Cork

Ben Loughnane

Ursuline College, Co. Sligo

Brid Madden

Ursuline College, Co. Sligo

Maura Madden

St. Josephs Mercy Secondary School Navan, Co. Meath

Salomé Maher Bordalo

St. Josephs Mercy Secondary School Navan, Co. Meath

Sophie McElligot

Scoil Phobail Sliabh Luachra, Rathmore, Co. Kerry

Liam McSherry

The Institute of Education, Dublin

Rhys Mordaunt

Patrician Secondary School, Co. Kildare

Ruairi Mullally

St. John Bosco Community College, Co. Clare

Rebecca Murphy

Coláiste Choilm, Co. Cork

Alan O’Sullivan

Coláiste na Coiribe, Co. Galway

Ruán O’Donnell

Boherbue Comprehensive School, Co. Cork

Fionn O’Hanlon

Kinsale Community School, Co. Cork

Sylvie Plant

Coláiste Mhuire, Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

Eoin Rhatigan

St. Marys, Dublin

Ben Sheeran



For more information, visit https://btyoungscientist.com/ btys-business-bootcamp/.

Alternatively, check out http://www.facebook.com/BTYSTE , or follow on Twitter at http://twitter.com/btyste.