Vehicles seized from drivers at major Kildare Garda Checkpoint

A major multi-agency checkpoint was performed on the R148 at Boycetown, Kilcock by Roads Policing Unit Naas.


Road Safety Authority Chief Executive Moyagh Murdock along with the Roads Policing Bureau and a delegation from the EU who specialise in transportation/Road Safety Policy were also in attendance.

The following is a summary of offences detected.

GARDA-
• 2 Drivers arrested for Drug Driving.
• A total of 255 Drivers Tested for Alcohol/Drugs.
• 1 Disqualified Driver Detected on Mobility Device arrested and charged
• 7 vehicles impounded under Section 41 Road Traffic Act – No Insurance/CRW/Tax/Clancy Amendment.
• 26 FCPN issued for offences / Worn Tyres/Tax/NCT/Unaccompanied Learner Drivers.
• 6 other offences to be dealt with by Court Summons/ No Insurance/CRW.

RSA –
• One HGV was discovered to have its Tachograph Tampered with – Court Prosecution to follow.
• 4 follow up inspections of Premises/Vehicles to be conducted.

Customs/Revenue-
• 54 Vehicles dipped all in order.
• 1 vehicle impounded – NO VRT paid.

Social Welfare-
• Carried out 13 Checks with 2 follow up investigations to be conducted.

Environmental officer –
6 Vehicles inspected and 2 issued with written warnings.

An Garda Siochana would like to thank the public for their co-operation during this operation. #RSMA #RSA