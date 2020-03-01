Vehicles seized from drivers at major Kildare Garda Checkpoint

A major multi-agency checkpoint was performed on the R148 at Boycetown, Kilcock by Roads Policing Unit Naas.



Road Safety Authority Chief Executive Moyagh Murdock along with the Roads Policing Bureau and a delegation from the EU who specialise in transportation/Road Safety Policy were also in attendance.

The following is a summary of offences detected.

GARDA-

• 2 Drivers arrested for Drug Driving.

• A total of 255 Drivers Tested for Alcohol/Drugs.

• 1 Disqualified Driver Detected on Mobility Device arrested and charged

• 7 vehicles impounded under Section 41 Road Traffic Act – No Insurance/CRW/Tax/Clancy Amendment.

• 26 FCPN issued for offences / Worn Tyres/Tax/NCT/Unaccompanied Learner Drivers.

• 6 other offences to be dealt with by Court Summons/ No Insurance/CRW.

RSA –

• One HGV was discovered to have its Tachograph Tampered with – Court Prosecution to follow.

• 4 follow up inspections of Premises/Vehicles to be conducted.

Customs/Revenue-

• 54 Vehicles dipped all in order.

• 1 vehicle impounded – NO VRT paid.

Social Welfare-

• Carried out 13 Checks with 2 follow up investigations to be conducted.

Environmental officer –

6 Vehicles inspected and 2 issued with written warnings.

An Garda Siochana would like to thank the public for their co-operation during this operation. #RSMA #RSA