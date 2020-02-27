Kildare school issues official advice to parents about Coronavirus Covid-19

Schools have begun to pass on advice to parents about the Coronavirus COVID-19.

Naas CBS is among the first schools in Kildare to advise parents and guardians to be sensible regarding the facts of the virus COVID-19.

The school has issued a notice on it's website to parents and guardians accompanied by a Coronavirus COVID-19 PDF which contains public advice issued by the Department of Education.

"Anyone who has been to affected regions in the last 14 days and has a cough, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties or fever should self-isolate and phone their GP immediately," it said.

"Anyone who has travelled from the affected regions and has no symptoms should visit http://www.hse.ie/ for advice. The most important action we can take to protect ourselves from Covid-19 is regular hand-washing and good respiratory hygiene. As further advice or information is provided, it will be issued to schools and posted on the Department’s website."