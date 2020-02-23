Relay for Life Kildare looking for more 2020 volunteers x y

Relay 2020 is now well underway with team recruitment and so far teams have registered from Milltown, Newbridge, Nurney, Kildare, Naas, Brownstown and Monasterevin.

Organiser Peter O’Neill said the Irish Cancer Society is placing a lot more emphasis on Relay events countrywide this year.

He said this only shows the importance of this fundraising activities and consequently they are looking forward to increased support at Naas Racecourse in 2020.

Any individual or group looking for more detailed information should contact the organising committee.

For Team Registrating contact Tina McCabe at 086 0508400 or go online at Facebook page Relay For Life Kildare and follow instructions.

For general information contact Peter O Neill at 087 2422380 or Chairperson Amy Mahon at 085 1362373.