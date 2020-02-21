Gardai in Maynooth investigating after catalytic converter is stolen from parked car

Gardai in Maynooth are investigating after a catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle parked outside a college car park.

It is understood that the incident occurred at Maynooth University on Thursday, 13 February, between the hours of 5pm and 8pm.

The owner of the vehicle returned to find their tyres blown out and the prized catalytic converter cut from their Volkswagen car.

"No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson confirmed.

Meanwhile in Sallins a catalytic converter was stolen from a car parked at the train station between 7am and 7.30pm on February 5.

A number of catalytic converters have been stolen in the Naas-Sallins area in recent months. Catalytic converters are often stolen because they contain precious metals like platinum.