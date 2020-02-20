Major plans approved for old mill in Ballymore Eustace
The Old Mill
Kildare County Council has given the green light for major renovations of the former mill in Ballymore Eustace.
Plans are approved to convert the building complex to house a craft micro-distillery (453.8sqm) including refurbishment, conversion and consolidation/stabilisation of existing structures (four, three, two and single storey buildings) around existing upper and lower courtyard (blocks 2, 3 and 4).
The craft micro-distillery will include a brew-house, still house, two warehouses for storing 1,000 no. whiskey casks, empty cask storage space, plant room and cooperage.
A minor increase in floor area is proposed in blocks 3 and 4 in order to provide for new mezzanines and stairs (74.2sqm).
The existing road and pedestrian access to and through the site will remain unchanged.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on