Two arrests made re fatal shooting in Lucan during November last

Gardaí have arrested two men this morning, Monday 17 February 2020, in relation to the fatal shooting of a male in Lucan on 18 November 2019.

A male in his 30s is currently being detained under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at Lucan Garda Station. The second male is being detained under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 at Ronanstown Garda Station.

No further information is available at this time. Previously, gardaí confirmed that two males were arrested in relation to the fatal shooting in Lucan on in November 2019 and both were charged in relation to the incident on Monday 16, December 2019.

A female arrested on Thursday, 12 December 2019 was released without charge the following day.