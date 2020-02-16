Dancing with the Stars disaster: both Kildare acts featured in the dance-off!
Judges choose Sinead O'Connor over Brian Dowling
Former pop celebrity Sinead O'Carroll was chosen by the DWTS judges in the dance off tonight against fellow Kildare celebrity, Brian Dowling
Kildare celebrities Brian Dowling and Sinead O'Connor competed just now in the DWTS dance-off.
Along with Fr Ray Kelly, the two pairs were named as being in the final three.
Dance partner Laura Nolan (below) praised the vanquished Brian Dowling and said he'd given it his heart and soul - and she had made a friend for life!
All three judges named former pop star, Sinead O'Connor with partner Brian, as the better dancer in the dance off.
