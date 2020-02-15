KWWSPCA still seeking short term foster carers for cats

The KWWSPCA are seeking foster homers to care for cats on a short term basis.

“We are still looking for people who would be willing to foster older cats on a short term basis until forever homes are found for them,” said Sally McCaffrey of the KWWSPCA.

“We can keep them at our shelter but they do much better if they are in a home where they will get more individual attention. The KWWSPCA pays any veterinary costs for the cats and can provide food, bedding, cat litter and cat crates if needed, as well as being on hand to give advice and to take the cat back if it does not work out”.

The foster home just needs to give the cat all the love and attention they need. Please call/text 085 100 0783 or email your details to kwwspca@gmail.com. All cats will be vaccinated, neutered or spayed and given a worm and flea dose before going to their foster home.



Cat of the Week — Theo (below)

The very handsome Theo is about five months old and looking for his forever home; he just loves human company and can’t love you enough! He will make an excellent pet for a very lucky family. Theo was in the vets last week getting all his veterinary treatment done and is ready now for his new home. Theo comes under our kitten scheme and a home check applies.

Please contact 085 100 0783 if you would like to offer him a home.

"There is an €80 rehoming fee when we rehome a cat or a kitten, but they will have been neutered, vaccinated and treated for worms and fleas", said Sally.