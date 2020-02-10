GENERAL ELECTION 2020: Count resumes as three-horse electoral race in Kildare South continues

Storm Ciara was out-blown yesterday as the tides of election change blew across the country, and none more dramatically than in the two Kildare constituencies.

Sinn Féin repeated their success in Kildare North and South, with Patricia Ryan prised to take a seat in Kildare South this morning, following Catherine Murphy of the Social Democrats who was the first TD (and only Kildare candidate) elected yesterday in the north constituency.

In North Kildare, Sinn Féin's Reada Cronin looks set to join Catherine Murphy but the real battle to play out this morning is between Frank O'Rourke of Fianna Fáil and Bernard Durkan of Fine Gael.

With the elimination of Anthony Lawlor (FG) last night, his votes will be distributed this morning on the resumption of the count at Punchestown.

The national tsunami impact of election 2020 was mirrored in South Kildare, where Martin Heydon of FG will take the third seat after Patricia Ryan (SF) with the Ceann Comhairle Séan Ó Fearghail automatically returned.

As the transfer of votes were distributed on the fourth count last night, Mark Wall (Lab) inched ahead of Cathal Berry (Ind) and Fianna Fáil's front runner, Fiona O'Loughlin.

Wall is now ahead on 6, 648; Berry has 6, 501 and O'Loughlin with 6,176.

However, O'Loughlin's running mate, Cllr Suzanne Doyle, Mayor of Kildare was eliminated last night and her votes will be distributed this morning.

Will the transfer votes from Doyle be enough to put O'Loughlin back up the leader board and returned to the 33rd Dáil?

It's a waiting game; the count resumes at 9am - don't forget to tune into our 24LiveBlog online!

