Gardaí concerned for missing person Ciara Mooney (14 )

Gardaí are seeking assistance from the public in tracing the whereabouts of Ciara Mooney, 14 years, who was last seen in the Ratoath area, Co Meath on Tuesday, 4 February 2020.

Ciara is described as being approximately 5’ 7” tall with a slim build. She has dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Ciara was wearing a black anorak and multi-coloured leggings. She is known to frequent the Celbridge and East Wall areas in Dublin

Gardaí are concerned for Ciara. Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.