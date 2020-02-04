EpiPen administration saves life of Blessington resident

Blessington resident, Keith Downey, developed a severe allergic reaction while eating in a local restaurant last Saturday.

He went into a complete state of shock and was having trouble breathing.

Luckily a family member, Dean Siney, realised the severity of the situation and immediately phoned an ambulance. Keith had had an allergic reaction before and had been told if it happened again he would need an EpiPen shot but didn’t have one with him that evening.

Dean also rang local pharmacist, Kilian McGreal, from McGreals Pharmacy who advised him to bring Keith straight to McGreals Blessington and to tell the ambulance to meet them there. Kilian assessed the situation and determined that an EpiPen had to be administered immediately as they didn’t have time to wait for the ambulance. Keith has since made a full recovery.

In a Facebook post shared by Dean, he said, “I just want to come on here and thank McGreals Pharmacy Blessington and Kilian McGreal in particular for his help and support last night in a very serious situation. I’ve no doubt his actions saved a life. When we got to the pharmacy, Kilian treated him with the necessary emergency medication (EpiPen) luckily just in time as his breathing was getting very bad. As I’ve said I’ve no doubt what he did saved a life and I couldn’t thank him enough. I’m also just sharing this situation for those who have allergens, just be super cautious and make sure you have the right medication on hand at all times as the consequences can be fatal”.

Kilian McGreal from McGreals Pharmacy said, “I am really pleased Keith has made a full recovery. We encourage everyone to avail of any first aid training that they can and also want to highlight the importance of carrying medication you may require in the case of a medical emergency”.

Blessington Pharmacy is part of The McGreal Group whose interests include a number of pharmacies. The McGreal Group have recently lodged planning for a 33,000 sq ft medical complex at Jigginstown Junction adjacent to Chadwicks in Naas.