Applications are now open for Miss Kildare 2020 which will take place in April with full details to be announced in the coming weeks. Entries are open to Females aged 18 to 27 years of age who are either originally from or based within the Kildare area.

The new Miss Kildare will represent the County in the annual Miss Ireland final which will take place later this Summer and possibly go one to represent Ireland on the World stage at Miss World.

Naomi Molly represented Kildare in the 2019 event which saw the overall winner 19-year-old Chelsea Farrell from Ardee, Co Louth being crowned Miss Ireland 2019

Brendan Marc Scully Miss Ireland owner & Creative Director says

“Every year we are more excited than the last as the event becomes bigger and bigger, This year is the 73rd year for Miss Ireland and following on from last year’s successful event which was entitled ‘Travel’ we look forward to creating an exciting brand new themed show which will feature all finalists, a celebrity judging panel and entertainment. We will be announcing this year’s theme at our launch event in May”

Entries are now being accepted till February 29 and anyone wishing to apply simply click the apply tab on www.miss-ireland.ie or email info@miss-ireland.ie .Successful candidates will move forward to interview stage and then to the final of Miss Kildare 2020.