GENERAL ELECTION 2020: on the canvass with Deputy Martin Heydon (FG)

If we hadn't made a last-minute change in the estate to be canvassed last week, I'd have sworn Deputy Martin Heydon had selected Fine Gael-friendly estate! After realising another candidate was already in the Curragh Grange, the FG team decided to move the focus to Baroda Court, Newbridge.

“It’s tough,” said Deputy Heydon. “I'm trying to get to as many houses as possible as I firmly believe that a vote — everyone’s vote — is worth asking for”.

The first house we called to resulted in Bernie Carr coming to the door. “I’m giving you my number one,” she enthused, without even being asked. “I'm a distant relation of Michael Collins — I even had a brother in the army and everyone said he was the spit of Michael.” Bernie said she was voting for Martin because she knew the work he had done — and continues to do — locally.

“I’m hoping,” said Deputy Heydon, “that the work I've done over the years for this constituency will stand to me, despite the trend against the government/Fine Gael.”

The next house produced another female resident, traditionally a FG voter but not happy with the current situation in the health service. A nurse herself, Chris bemoaned the state of things, especially the lack of incentive for young nurses to stay working in Ireland.

“The wages are low and the same for teachers. This two-tier salary system should be eradicated — you’re either a nurse or you're not!”

Chris also raised the issue of public liability and insurance costs, noting that an excessive number of claims was pushing up the costs and driving people out of business. At this point, Deputy Heydon referred to the Judicial Committee reviewing the Book of Quantum. In Germany, he said, things like whiplash are not considered an injury. “If we could bring down the level of money awarded in claims, via the Book of Quantum, this would certainly help,” he said, promising to the relevant info to the home owner.

Next up was a visit to well-known Newbridge photographer Jimmy Fulham. Traffic congestion in Newbridge — from Ballymany Cross to Johnson's before the bridge — was a nightmare, he said. Too many motorists are trying to get across the main street, or up and down — and too many pedestrians are going without high viz clothing on dark mornings and evenings.

Deputy Heydon reiterated his resolve to push for a second bridge in the town.

“With two councillors, Peggy and Tracey O'Dwyer, sitting on the council, we are committed to extending the road and delivering a second bridge. Newbridge has one of the biggest populations in County Kildare and is the 10th largest town in Ireland,” he said.

Through Project Ireland 2040, there are so many future options and infrastructures approved but they must be all “shovel ready” he said — and therefore it’s imperative that Kildare County Council approves the bridge.

For the remainder of the canvass, householders raised the traffic congestion, commuting time, shortage of places at secondary schools, the health service (on which which Deputy Heydon stressed Fine Gael’s commitment to Sláinte Care).

With each query, the candidate cited FG's manifesto and ongoing works for South Kildare, including a commitment to deliver on a 1,000-student capacity for secondary schools in the area and the positive commencement last year of a €30m sewerage plans to cater for the residential growth in Newbridge town.

All of this was received with regular offers of a nice cuppa and exhortations to “Come in out of the cold, will you!”

We even had a look at a well known Sarsfield and county player’s gallery of photographs.

Well, perhaps Deputy Heydon will find it tougher going elsewhere on his canvass, but Baroda Court, Newbridge last week provided nothing but encouragement. Some of the residents seemed ready to make him a living saint!