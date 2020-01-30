Reminder: closing date for Texaco Children's Art competition

Kildare teachers in primary and second level schools, whose pupils take part in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries this year is Friday, 28 February next.

Last year almost 1,000 pupils from schools in Co Kildare submitted entries to the competition.

The presentations ceremony is always a hugely popular event.

Now in its 66th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.