We're hiring! Leading Kildare manufacturer seeks Assistant Brand Manager

Assistant Brand Manager required

Overview of the Position

Lily O’Brien’s are currently looking to hire an Assistant Brand Manager who will report directly into the Marketing Manager. This is a comprehensive marketing role involving support of the marketing function and the Marketing Manager in all areas including budget management, sales support, NPD activities and liaison with creative, design, PR and research agencies. The role includes a strong design focus including management and approval of branded artwork development (product packaging and POS material) as well as management of all offline marketing communications.

Roles and Responsibilities

Responsibilities associated with this role include, but are not limited to the following: -

To work with the Marketing Manager in developing the Marketing plan and translation of the Marketing plan into activation and content creation

To support the Marketing Manager in the development of ATL brand campaigns and the Consumer PR plan for the year, ensuring budget is implemented effectively to secure best in class execution and share of voice

Creative input and co-ordination of all branded marketing material.

Management and approval of artwork development (product packaging & POS)

Liaison with design, marketing, PR, creative and research agencies to deliver on brand objectives and drive brand awareness and loyalty throughout the year

Negotiate with and manage external agencies and print suppliers to ensure the timely and cost-effective delivery of materials/creative outputs

Manage and monitor marketing, A&P and design budgets.

Support for sales team in delivering presentations for key accounts, generating sales support material and co-ordinating trade exhibition participation

Track and monitor competitor activity including pricing and promotion activities.

Liaison with distribution partners in the development and execution of promotional campaigns, & the development of POS, floor stands etc.

Drive key brand innovation projects through the NPD process & support PL requirements

Skills / Qualifications:

Marketing degree or Business qualification

2-3 years’ experience in a similar role within the food/FMCG environment

Digital Marketing Experience

Excellent organisational & administration skills with an ability to work under pressure to tight deadlines

Excellent communication and presentation skills

Attention to detail and proven ability to take ownership of projects

Ability to use good judgement and make decisions with best available information

Good team player with ability to multi-task and builds relationships

A strong creative side, which will contribute to the execution of innovative marketing campaigns

Good commercial acumen and analytical skills

Strong IT and Numerical skills

Note: As with all positions, due to the dynamic nature of the business, key responsibilities will evolve & change over time.

Applicants should submit their CV to the HR Department at HRmail@lilyobriens.ie