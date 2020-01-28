Irish Blood Transfusion Services in Monasterevin this evening

Irish Blood Transfusion Services remind they will be in Monasterevin this evening.

The service will be taking blood donations at the Community Centre, Whelan Street, Monasterevin from 4.30pm to 8pm.

All donations welcome.

The Blood Transfusion Services remind people to eat something and have had plenty of cold drinks prior to donating blood.

"Allow yourself about an hour and a half to complete the process at the clinic from the registration to refreshments. Please also note our children on clinic policy" noted the service.

If you feel unwell after making a donation or think you may be coming down with an infection and wish to speak to the doctor on call, please contact 01 432 2800.