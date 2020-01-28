Traffic update: beware of ice and frost on roads!

A Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning remains in place for the entire country until midday today (28 January).

Particular caution is needed on higher ground and in sheltered spots.

Please allow a safe distance from the vehicle in front, to allow for sudden braking, roads are slippy.

AA Roadwatch advise that traffic is slow on the M4 eastbound from before J7 Maynooth past J6 Celbridge.

The M50 southbound is busiest from J4 Ballymun to J11 Tallaght. No major issues for northbound traffic.

Reminder that a reduced speed limit of 80kmph remains in place for works on the M7/N7 route both ways between J8 Johnstown and J11 M9 until further notice. Bear in mind, there’s been a change to the layout of J10 Naas South, with the off-ramps in new locations.

The Hollow Rd through the Curragh Camp will be closed until Friday (31 January) between 10am and 2pm each day to facilitate Defence Forces training.