Man dies in early morning N7 collision

A man has died in a serious collision last night on the N7.

The accident occurred on the N7 westbound from Newlands Cross section near Kingswood between midnight and 1am.

One witness reported seeing up to nine ambulances, several fire engines and up to a dozen Garda cars.

A garda technical investigation is being carried out; motorists are being diverted through Clondalkin before re-joining the N7 - drivers, take note of diversions.