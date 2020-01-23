Kildare chipper is named best in Ireland by survey

A County Kildare food outlet has been named the Best Chipper in Ireland.

Macari 101 in Naas was judged to be the top contender in this category in the sixth annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

The premises is based in the Monread Lodge Shopping Centre and sells traditional Italian fish and chips, burgers, homemade pizzas and kebabs.

The Macari takeaway empire features more than 20 outlets including outlets across County Kildare and Dublin.

In 2012, a member of the Macari family, Giustina, won more than €5.7 million in the National Lottery.

The winning ticket was sold in L Malone’s newsagents shop in Kildare town, across the street from her family’s fish-and-chip business on Claregate Street.

More than 17,000 people voted in the National Takeaway Awards over the past few weeks.

Just Eat, the food-ordering and delivery app, said voting was open to everybody, not just takeaway customers.

The ever-popular spice bag was again voted Ireland’s favourite takeaway dish — pipping the burrito, chicken korma, fish and chips, and pepperoni pizza for the top spot.

Shapla Indian in Carlow won the award for Leinster’s best takeaway while Xian Street Food in Galway won in Connacht.

Camile Thai in Limerick won in Munster and Bamboo Court in Letterkenny won in Ulster.

Saba to Go was voted best takeaway and best Thai takeaway in Dublin.

Vegan award

Camile Thai in Greystones, in Co Wicklow, won one of several new categories at the awards on Tuesday night, for best vegan takeaway.

Camile Thai in Phibsborough, in north Dublin won the sustainability category — another new prize.

The awards were presented at the Twenty Two venue in Dublin on Tuesday evening.