One day course next weekend in Kildare

Photography course

Conor Williams Photographer will host a one day course on Saturday next, 25 January from 9.30am-1.30pm. Here you can learn the basics of composition, camera functions and controls.

A former course student Philip stated: “For anyone interested in taking up photography, the beginners course with Conor Williams is an absolute MUST".

He continued: "Excellent instruction combined with a friendly informal atmosphere made for a great learning experience. From how to compose and capture a great photograph, to getting the most out of your camera, this course made the complex appear simple. Highly recommended."

“I learned so much about the camera and about the different settings on the camera. I figured out some were on my phone camera and it really helps now taking photos of sheep" said Anna, another former course participant.

To book, contact Conor at 086 8721 707 or email conorwphotography@gmail.com. Cost €50 per person.