Kildare Citizens Information: Taxi fare rules

Question: Can taxis charge higher fares over Christmas and New Year?

Answer: Yes, taxis can charge more on certain days over Christmas. Drivers have the right to charge the maximum amount calculated on the meter, or a lower amount at their discretion. However, you can always ask for a discount before engaging a taxi.

There are three different rates under the National Maximum Taxi Fare; the standard rate, the premium rate and the special premium rate.

The standard rate applies from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Saturday. The premium rate applies at night from 8pm to 8am and on Sundays and public holidays. And the special premium rate applies between 8pm on Christmas Eve and 8am on St Stephen's Day and between 8pm on New Year's Eve and 8am on New Year's Day. The rates are lowest at the standard rate and most expensive at the special premium rate. So, taxis can charge more when the special premium rate applies over Christmas.

The National Maximum Taxi Fare consists of three separate parts:

Initial charge: amount which appears on the meter at the beginning of the journey. This is €3.80 at the standard rate and €4.20 at the premium rates. It includes an initial distance of 500m, or 85 seconds.

Further travel: after the distance/time included in the initial charge, further travel is calculated on small portions of the journey. At low speeds, or when a taxi is stationary, the fare is calculated on the basis of time. The charges for further travel differ depending on what rate applies when you are travelling.

Extra charges: there are strict rules about extra charges, including a booking fee, additional passenger charges and a soiling charge.

Further information is available from citizensinformation.ie and the Citizens Information Phone Service on 0761 07 4000. Information is also available from your local Citizens Information Office at: Newbridge CIC, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, tel: 0761 07 8300; Naas CIC, Basin Street, Naas; tel: 0761 07 8280.