Kildare Sports Partnership urge "Get Kildare moving!"

No doubt candidates and canvassers involved in the general election won't need to join any keep fit or Operation Transformation groups but Kildare Sports Partnership are encouraging Kildare residents literally to 'get Kildare moving!'

Here is a just a few of the events planned this weekend, and some activities planned by GAA across the county:

Operation Transformation Walk at St Catherine's Park

Saturday, 18 January, 11 am at St Catherine’s Park/Dog Park, Leixlip

All ages and fitness levels welcome, wheelchair accessible course.

Operation Transformation Naas

Saturday, 18 January, 11 am, Aras Chill Dara, Naas

Athy Triathlon Club - Get Men Moving/Women in Sport - 12.30pm

Sunday, 19 January, 12.30pm at Athy Rowing and Canoeing Club, Rathstewart, Athy.

Check out the full list of Operation Transformation programmes taking place across the county over the coming weeks. Let's support each other to make sustainable lifestyle changes over the coming weeks - check out Kildare Sports Partnership on Facebook!

“Volunteers in clubs and communities are doing incredible work to help promote the benefits of engaging in regular physical activity for our physical and mental health for all population groups” says Kildare Sports Partnership. "Check out an OT programme in your area and lets #GetKildareMoving!"

Other fitness activities to participate in:

Parkrun at Russborough House, every Saturday from 9.30am. Free of charge, just register at parkrun.ie

The Laurel Walkers will host an Operation Transformation programme beginning Wednesday January 15 at 7pm. Venue: Teach Diarmada Community Centre, Castledermot.

Ballymore Eustace OT 2020 – at Paddy's Murphy's from 8pm, weigh in - €10 to join, €1 per week thereafter.

Ellistown GFC will host an Operation Transformation programme every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7:15pm. Open to the public and all are welcome.

Naas Pacemakers meet every Tuesday morning at 10am for a lovely walk around Naas Lakes. Meet at Vista, Naas – new members welcome. Contact walk leader Leo Cluxton at 085 851 4099 for further details.

Two Mile House GAA Club will host an Operation Transformation programme every Monday and Wednesday evening at 7pm.

In Athy, see below Kildare Sports Partnership's six week programmes for men and women, commencing