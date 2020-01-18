120 dogs rehomed by the KWWSPCA in 2019

Last year, the KWWSPCA rehomed 120 dogs. Many of these were stray or abandoned dogs but note, the Athgarvan based animal sanctuary is not legally allowed to take stray dogs into its care.

"By law, all stray dogs must go to the Kildare Dog Pound (or the Wicklow Dog Pound if found in Wicklow)" said Sally McCaffrey, "where they have to stay for at least five working days to allow the owners a chance to reclaim them.

"If no owner comes forward in that time, the KWWSPCA or another animal rescue, is allowed to take them out of the pound and legally rehome them".

Almost a half of all the dogs rehomed by the KWWSPCA are from the Kildare Dog Pound, which in 2018 was over 120 dogs.

"The Kildare Dog Pound now only puts to sleep a very small percentage of the stray dogs that come into in its care and these are the dogs that have been killing or worrying livestock or are considered too dangerous to be rehomed" noted Sally.

If you find a dog or cat, check for a tag with the owner’s address and/or phone number. If the animal does not have a tag, please take it to a vet and have it scanned for a microchip. If there is no microchip the best option to find the owner is to get the pet’s photo and information onto Facebook.

"Send the KWWSPCA a photo, details of where you found the animal, and a contact phone number that we can post on our Facebook page" advised Sally.

You should contact other Facebook pages such as Lost and Found Dogs Kildare and Lors Lost Dogs, as they are very successful at reuniting animals you have found" urged Sally.

Details of found animals can be sent as follows: lost pets with their owners. The ISPCA also has a Lost & Found section on their website where you can report

Facebook private message on the KWWSPCA Facebook page; email kwwsoca@gmail.com text or WhatsApp the KWWSPCA helpline 087-127 9835.

"In the case of stray dogs, you must also call the Dog Warden (for Kildare 05986 23388 and for Wicklow 0404 44873, 086 277 1695/086 384 6430)" said Sally "and they will either collect the dog from you or ask you to take the dog in".

The Kildare Dog Pound is open between 10am and 12.45am on weekdays only and the Wicklow Dog Pound is open from 11am – 12.30pm and 3-4pm on Monday to Friday and 10am to 12 noon on Saturdays.