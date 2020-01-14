'Connect with your Network' – Tuesday next, 21 January at Killashee Hotel

PIC: Aishling Conway

After a very busy and successful year for Network Ireland Kildare in 2019, it looks like the year ahead will be equally hectic for recently elected President Tara Lane and the Kildare committee. Next Tuesday will see a different dynamic to the Kildare branch's opening event entitled 'Connect with your Network'.

Hosted at Killashee Hotel, on Tuesday, January 21, President Tara Lane describes this as “an exciting, new style event, and one not to be missed. This is an ideal event to get you inspired and invigorated for 2020 plus there will be post event coverage with media partners, the Kildare Post and Kildare Now.

“New to the event, there will be an exhibition area where there will be 20 stands showcasing the amazing products and services of our members; the stands are reserved for members of Network Ireland Kildare Branch and a small charge applies” she added.

There will also be an Education Zone where organisations such as the Local Enterprise Office Kildare, Kildare Wicklow Education and Training Services and other training providers will attend. “Attendess can find out all the training and upskilling available to you, your colleagues, family and friends” noted Tara.

The evening will also include a short presentation on Network Ireland and the benefits of being part of such a dynamic organisation and with lots of information on what’s available to members, including a presentation on the free mentoring programme. The National Network President will also attend and update guests and members on the national news.

With a guided Networking session, lots of spot prizes, fun, energy and new contacts, Tara is encouraging all female workers or business women to attend; to commence at 7pm, there will be plenty of time to network over tea and coffee.

“If you would like to take a stand for only €20, please do book in straight away as they are already proving very popular, don’t let your business be the one that’s not showcased” urged Tara.

“You also need to pre book your tickets; do bring along a friend, the more the merrier and all are very welcome. The event is free to members and non members - do invite your colleagues and friends. Pre-registration is vital on eventbrite.ie

“Also for your diary, the February event is on Tuesday 18, 'Tell Your Story, Bring Your Brand Alive', this event will help you to express why your business is special, what gives it the edge and how to target your ideal customer and promote your business to them”.

2020 Calendar of Events

The March event will be hosted to coincide with International Women's Day and will be held on March 6. A members only networking event on Tuesday 24 March will be followed in April with 'Setting and Reaching Your Goals with Rob Cullen' - Tuesday 21 April.

“As you can see, there is a varied line-up of events for this spring and 2020,” said Tara Lane, President of Network Ireland Kildare Branch 2020.

“I'm looking forward to welcoming everyone to some if not all of our fantastic calendar of events this year. We are having a big focus on up-skilling, connecting and supporting women in business in Kildare. Our members are the backbone of Network Ireland Kildare Branch and we want to bring top speakers and events to Kildare and assist them in growing and promoting their businesses. We would also like to thank the Local Enterprise Office Kildare with whom the events are run in association with, along with our supporters AIB and our media partners, the Kildare Post/Kildare Now.

“My theme for 2020 is Grow with Network, whether it be grow yourself, grow your personal development, grow your skills, grow your business, you will find lots on our calendar to help you achieve this and more with Network Kildare”.

Network Ireland Kildare branch currently has 144 members from a large variety of professions, from sole traders to CEOs, to employees. For further information, please contact: Tara Lane President, Network Ireland Kildare Branch on 087 978 9318.