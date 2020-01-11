Weather forecast for the week ahead: stormy weather on the way

Much of Leinster will start off mainly dry today - but Met Eireann predict that persistent rain in west and north Leinster will spread southeastwards and become widespread by noon.

Through the late afternoon and evening, clearer weather with scattered showers will follow from northwest with the last of the rain clearing from the southeast coast during the evening. Strong, gusty southerly winds will veer westerly and ease as the rain clears. Highest temperature 9 to 12 degrees.

Tonight will bring a mix of clear spells and well scattered showers. Later in the night a longer spell of rain may devlop over the south of the region for a time. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees with ground frost developing in places.

Tomorrow, Sunday 12 January will be a bright day with sunny spells and just a few well scattered showers, these mainly in the west. Cold with highest temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees and light to moderate southwest breezes.

Sunday night will be dry in most areas with a few showers in the west. Southerly winds will gradually strengthen, becoming fresh to strong and gusty overnight and very strong along the west coast. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees, coldest in the early night.

Monday will be very windy, especially in coastal areas. It may become stormy for a time along the west cost with very strong and very gusty southerly winds. Heavy rain will develop in the west in the morning and will spread quickly across the country with a risk of spot flooding.

Clear spells and showers will follow from the west later. It will continue windy or blustery. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees. Monday night will be cold with clear spells and some wintry showers but winds will gradually ease overnight.

Tuesday will start off cold and bright with sunny spells and some showers. Rain and sleet will spread from the south through the afternoon and evening. there'll be a risk of strong winds also. Highest temperatures of just 4 to 7 degrees for most places;. Tuesday night will be mainly dry and cold with frost in places.

Wednesday will be a bright and mainly day with sunny spells. there'll be a few showers in the west. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate southerly breezes.

On Thursday, after a mainly dry start, wet and windy weather will spread from the south. there is a risk of stormy conditions developing for a time in the west. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Current indications suggest that Friday and Saturday next will be cold with showers or longer spells of rain, which may be wintry at times