Family Carers Ireland looking for volunteers to visit the elderly?

Family Carers Ireland are looking for volunteers throughout Co Kildare to give one or two hours of their time per week to visit an elderly person in their own home who are experiencing loneliness and isolation.

"This is a one to one social visit which may involve a chat with a cup of tea, a walk or share a hobby" said Maggie Lally, Carers Supports Manager with Family Carers Ireland.

Maggie, who is based at the Primary Health Care Centre, Newbridge, leads this volunteer lead-programme and is encouraging Kildare Now viewers to contact if they feel they have even an hour or two a week.

"Full training will be provided" she said. "All volunteers will be garda vetted."

For more information contact Maggie@ 086 – 021 3749 or mlally@familycarers.ie

“A simple gift of time can make a huge difference in a person’s life"