Parking near busy north Kildare junction hindering sight lines

The parking of lorries on the hard shoulder of a road approaching Baltracey Cross is a danger to traffic, a public meeting has been told. Kildare County Council has said that it is monitoring a situation at Baltracey Cross in which parking is said to be hindering sight lines.

At the council’s Clane-Maynooth area in December, Cllr Brendan Weld asked the council to install bollards on the hard shoulder of the road coming from Donadea towards the Baltracey Cross. Parking was continuously taking place along the hard shoulder, the meeting heard.

It was hindering the sight line towards Clane and was “now a health and safety issue,” said Cllr Weld.

Council officials said they were not aware of the issue but undertook to monitor the situation to ascertain the extent of the problem. “If vehicles are parking dangerously, it should be referred to An Garda Siochána for enforcement,” they said.

Cllr Weld said that the gardaí agreed with him about the danger of parking on the hard shoulder. Traffic coming from the Donadea side had to go to almost the middle of the road to see what traffic is coming, he said.

“If the lorries were parking on the Kilcock side there would be no problem,” said Cllr Weld, adding that it only takes one lorry or van to cause the problem. Cllr Weld said the area around the cross has a bad record accident wise.

Cllr Weld, whose proposal for bollards was seconded by Cllr Tim Durkan, said that on some mornings it was not a problem, but there are a lot of complaints. “Two days a week, someone rings about people parking there” said Cllr Weld.

He said the problem appeared to be less about drivers stopping to take phone calls but to meet other people and have a rest. Cllr Durkan suggested lines, similar to what was done at Ladychapel, Maynooth, and Cllr Weld suggested erecting “no parking” signs.

Council executive, Cyril Buggy, said a sign may not work but making the hard shoulder smaller might work. They would stop parking by bringing out the bank.