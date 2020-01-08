KARE looking for volunteers - have you free time to commit?

Have you made your New Year’s Resolution? Don’t give anything up - why not take something on.

“We in KARE are looking for volunteers for a variety of roles in many locations” said Anne Crowe

“We at KARE welcome people who have some free time to join our volunteer programme in our services in Athy, Kildare, Newbridge, Naas, Kilcullen and Clane. No particular skills are required just a willingness to make a reliable commitment. In as far as possible, we will match the interests and skills of the volunteer to the needs of the service users”.

A retired teacher who has been volunteering with KARE since 2014 said, “I found everyone in KARE most welcoming, the support I got and continue to get is very good, the work is very rewarding and enjoyable. The people who use the service of KARE are a pleasure to teach. I would highly recommend voluntary work to anyone who has free time to get involved in any area that they would enjoy.”

KARE provides support to people who have an intellectual disability and their families in Mid and South Kildare, East Offaly, West Wicklow and Northeast Carlow areas. Founded in 1967 by volunteers who were visionaries at that time, KARE believe that people with an intellectual disability are important and should be part of their community like everyone else.

Volunteers have and still play a vital role in KARE. The Board of Directors are all volunteers who are committed to the organisation. Other volunteers work directly with the service users in a wide range of activities which enables them to build supports for a good life. Volunteers bring fresh ideas, are highly motivated and enhance our work. In total, KARE provide services to over 400 Adults, the majority of whom live in Co Kildare.

For more information please contact Anne at 086 804 2724.

KARE’S VISION is that individuals with an intellectual disability are seen as equals and take part in society along with everyone else.