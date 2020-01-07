Forecaster warns of risk of 'stormy period' and 'wintry precipitation' in outlook for January

A forecaster has warned of a potential stormy period in the middle of January with the potential for 'wintry precipitation' in a long range forecast for the month.

Cathal Nolan from Ireland's Weather Channel (formerly Midland Weather Channel) is forecasting that the weather will turn stormy for a period between January 9 and January 15. He states that the weather models indicate of a spell of rather disturbed weather with the possibility of two storm systems developing.

Cathal also states that next week will likely see unsettled and slightly cooler weather on Monday and Tuesday with showers or longer outbreaks of rain pushing in from the west, with a risk of some wintry precipitation on Wednesday next, though Eastern areas will escape largely dry.

You can read Cathal's full forecast for the month below.