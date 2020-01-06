LEO to host courses for possible waterways-associated businesses

The Local Enterprise Office Naas will host a ' Start your own Business' course at two venues in Co Kildare over the coming weeks.

The course is aimed at businesses in and around the Blueway, and will teach the skills and knowledge to set up a tourism business which would be viable on a Waterways programme.

There will be two courses in Kildare, one in Rathangan, starting Tuesday 21 January, and one in Athy, beginning on February 20. Courses will run over eight nights, three hours per night with a maximum of 18 participants.

Deputy Fiona O'Loughlin encouraged anyone thinking of a new business in 2020 to attend the course.

“Five million euro was recently secured under the Rural Regeneration Scheme to proceed with development of the 46km Blueway through South Kildare and parts of Laois. This will bring huge economic benefits to Rathangan, Lowtown, Milltown, Monasterevin and Athy” said Deputy O'Loughlin.

Topics covered will include business plans, self-assessment, sales planning, accounts, taxation, employees, legal structures and websites / social media. Participants will learn how to source and apply for funding, and find their way around the red tape involved in setting up a business, like Health & Safety and insurance.

“It’s expected that the development will benefit the local economy upwards of €2.5m per annum when completed. Ninety jobs will be created in the construction phase with another 130 direct and indirect jobs in tourism. This looks like a really well-run and thought out course, covering all eventualities for a new business start-up,” concluded Deputy O’Loughlin. “I would encourage anyone thinking of a new business in 2020 to attend the course.”

Please contact the LEO on 045 980 838 for more details on participating.

Also happening in January is a stakeholder consultation evening run by the Kildare Tourist Board in the Riverbank Arts Centre on Tuesday 14 January 2020 from 6.30-9pm. Refreshments will be served at 6.30pm with the meeting starting at 7pm sharp. All are most welcome. RSVP by 11 January 2020 to events@intokildare.ie