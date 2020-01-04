Firearms and ammunition seized in north Co Dublin yesterday

In the course of ongoing investigations being undertaken by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) involving the targeting of persons involved in serious organised criminal activity, a search was undertaken in a rural area of North County Dublin, on the evening of Friday, 3 January 2020.

This search resulted in the discovery of a total of 10 firearms and a quantity of ammunition, which have been seized and are now the subject of technical examination.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll of Special Crime Operations within An Garda Síochána said:

"The undertaking of the operation leading to the discovery of a significant quantity of firearms and ammunition, yesterday, reflects the fact that An Garda Síochána's unrelenting efforts in tackling serious and organised crime will continue unabated into 2020”.