'Music Matters': fancy giving your child the gift of music?

There are a couple of places remaining in the new 'My Music Discovery' singing class 2020 taught by Jean McClintock.

This is the perfect way to get your little ones (4-6 years) singing in the new year.

“It's a fun way to get their speaking and singing voice going, to ignite their love of music, and to learn the concepts of pulse, time, rhythm, etc” said Jean who teaches Ballymore Concert Band's Prelude Ensemble, the newer adult and youth members of the historic band, along with also being the current tutor/director of Ballymore Connect Choir which has a weekly average of 50-80 members on Monday nights at the Bandhall, Ballymore Eustace.

For further details, phone Jean at 086 403 7235 or email allmattersmusic@gmail