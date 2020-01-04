Ding, dong, Pussy's in the well - actually in a canal lock!

"Ding, dong, bell, Pussy’s in the well" - well, the lock actually, Lock 13 and we don't mean Flanagan's establishment in Sallins!

This poor puss, a male cat who lives locally, ended up in Lock 13 in the canal near Ardclough today, Friday, 3 January.

Circa 1pm, a text message and photo went out on Ardclough Community WhatsApp group appealing for help.

Lock 13 along the canal and Puss is in trouble....

Suggestions varied from dropping a rope to dropping a basket or floating device attached to ropes which could be raised up should Puss be persauded to enter the attachment.

Others suggested someone climbing down but that was ruled out owing to health and safety issues.

At the mention of Celbridge Paddlers, a message came back instantly that Alex and Meaghan of said water sports organisation were on their way (below).



And fair play, circa 2pm, the pair had been in and rescued the somewhat annoyed Puss who appeared to have enjoyed the drama!

Well done to all the volunteers for their speedy reaction and innovative thinking.

The white and ginger cat took off and disappeared into a log pile past the local keeper's house.

More volunteers to hand today, to save Puss in distress

It is believed he is cared for locally but tends to do a bit of wandering. Let's hope he doesn't have a liking for water sports or he will be back again shortly.

The quick response and quick thinking here proves that once again community text alert schemes are a useful tool, especially in rural communities. Well done to all involved in the safe return of Puss to dry land today.