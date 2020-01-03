Magic show, fashion and family fun at Naas Racecourse on Sunday

2019 Racecourse of the Year, Naas Racecourse kicks off the National Hunt season with Lawlor’s of Naas Grade One Novice Hurdle and Winter Ladies Day on this Sunday, 5th January.

The day will feature top class racing and will include lots of activities for families and children.

Naas Racecourse will be providing complimentary entertainment with a Magician performing from 1.30pm to 2.30pm in the on-site Inspire Child Development Creche. A face painter will be present on the day too.

There are seven races on the card on January 5. The first race goes to post at 12:50pm. Admission tickets are €15 for adults and children under 18 go free.

The Grade One Lawlor’s of Naas Novice Hurdle is the first major race of 2020 and will have a total prize fund of €90,000. It is a great indicator of what horses are set to make waves on the racing scene over the remainder of the season. Indeed, Gordon Elliott confirmed Envoi Allen for the feature race and is sure to be one to watch.

Model, best-selling author and nutritionist Rosanna Davison will be the celebrity judge for the Best Dressed Lady competition on the day.

All ladies will receive a complimentary glass of mulled wine in the Ladies' Pavilion on entering.

The best dressed lady on the day will win a luxurious Suite stay at Lawlor’s of Naas Town Centre Hotel, €1,500 worth of hairdressing and accessories from Alan Keville for Hair and a €1,500 voucher from Residence Day Spa in Naas.

There will also be hair and spa vouchers from the two fashion partners for four runners up on the day as well as a voucher for lunch for two in Lawlor’s Bistro.

Rosanna will be supported in her search for stylish, ‘winter glam’ outfits by a representative of each of the fashion sponsors and by Anna Fortune, Commercial Manager of The Kildare Post and Leinster Leader who is the media partner for the race day.





For more information, see www.naasracecourse.com