Noah's Ark Charity Shop winter sale commences today!

Commencing this am, Noah’s Ark, the KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop located in Newbridge, opened at 10am today, Thursday, 2 January, with a fantastic half price sale.

You may be tired shopping after the Christmas rush but there are lots of amazing new year bargains to be had.



Noah’s Ark in located in Cutlery Road, very close to the side entrance of Whitewater Shopping Centre, Newbridge. It is managed and operated entirely by volunteers, there are no paid employees, so almost all the income from the shop goes to helping animals in need.



The KWWSPCA and all the animals in its care would like to send everyone their best wishes for the new year, and to acknowledge Kildare's support for their ongoing work.