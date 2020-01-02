Lots of rain in store for Kildare for January 2, 2020

Today will be mild and blustery across Kildare. Rain will develop in the west early this morning and spread eastwards across the province. Brighter weather will follow for a time. But further outbreaks of showery rain will spread from the west this afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with fresh to strong, gusty south to southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Tonight will start off cloudy and blustery with outbreaks of showery rain. The rain will gradually clear eastwards with clear spells following. Fresh southwest winds will veer moderate northwesterly. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees with frost in sheltered areas. Some mist or fog may develop also.