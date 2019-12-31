2019 news review: Maynooth schoolgirl wears communion dress knitted by great-grandmother in 1960

Kildare schoolgirl Ciara Creevey certainly made an impression when she stepped out for her First Holy Communion in May.

A large number of people were hugely impressed with her unique, beautiful dress, which was handcrafted by her 95-year-old great-grandmother Joan Rafter.

Ciara made her communion in St Mary's Church, Maynooth on Saturday, May 11. She is a pupil in the Presentation Girls School, Maynooth.

Her communion dress was made of white cotton and hand knitted by her great-grandmother in 1960.

It was first worn by Ciara's grandmother Margaret (Joan's daughter) in 1960 and has been worn by seven family members over the years.

Ciara is the third generation of the family to wear it and it is as pristine and beautiful as it was when it was first created.