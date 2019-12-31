2019 news review: Lucky chicken fillet roll lands Kildare man €100,000

A Kildare man who went into a shop for a chicken roll and ended up buying a scratch card last minute won €100,000 in November.

The National Lottery’s Money Multiplier 20x scratch card was bought at Applegreen Service Station on Main Street, Kilcullen.

Speaking after the win, the lucky winner said: “I just stopped in to buy a chicken fillet roll for my lunch and on an impulse I just said to the person behind the counter to give me two Money Multiplier 20x scratch cards.

“When I do buy scratch cards I always get one for my mam and she does the same for me and if we win anything we split it.”

He continued: “To see all the zeros on the card was a surreal moment — when I first saw it I thought it was €10,000 but a second later when I realised it was €100,000 my jaw hit the floor.

“I have no idea what I’m going to do with the win just yet but I’ll certainly be sharing this big win with my mam.”