2019 news review: Kildare couple found €9,000 in garden

A Naas couple who found €9,000 in cash in their back garden and who handed it in to gardai were to be asked to nominate a good cause for it by Judge Desmond Zaidan earlier this year.

The find was revealed at Naas District Court on Wednesday, February 27, by Sgt Jim Kelly.

The court heard in February from Sgt Kelly that in the time since the family handed in the cash, nobody had come forward to express an interest in it.

They were therefore making an application to dispose of the amount.

Judge Zaidan instructed gardai to inquire from the family to see if they wished to nominate any charities to be recipients of the sum of money.