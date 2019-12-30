Bid adieu to the old and ring in the new year with bell ringing at St Mary's

Carmel Cashin, Chair of Blessington & District Forum reminds that you can join the ringing of the bells for New Year at St Mary's Church of Ireland, Blessington.

"The community of Blessington and surrounding areas are invited to greet 2020 in a new way this New Year’s Eve" said Carmel. "Blessington Forum in conjunction with St Mary’s Church, Blessington, is encouraging everyone to ring out the old year and ring in the new one accompanied by the church’s historic bells on Main Street".

"People are encouraged to gather in the Square Blessington at 11.45pm on December 31 where they will be given tea lights.

"The church bells will toll for 10 minutes in the run up to midnight to ring out 2019. The bells will fall silent for a time before 12 single strokes are rung at midnight.

"Then all the bells will ring in the new year. People will light their tea lights on the stroke of midnight bringing light into the darkness at the dawn of the new year and bringing hope to our community for 2020".

All welcome, well done to the bell ringers and community at St Mary's for hosting the event.