"Just one final push - and we'll double our funds!" - Tiglin Chair appeals

Kildare business man and Chair of Tiglin Rehabilitation Services, Aubrey McCarthy makes a heartfelt plea to KildareNow viewers to help the charity reach a target of €15, 000 – and Salesforce will kindly double the amount!

Last night, their GoFundMe page showed the charity had achieved over €14,000 in conjunction with their annual sleep out in Dublin, to raise funds and awareness of the continuing plight of homelessness, often the result of addiction problems.

McCarthy, who founded Tiglin along with fellow Kildare man, Phil Thompson, joined Pat Kenny on radio this week to speak about Tiglin and their ongoing work.

“We had a sleep out last Thursday week, on what was one of the filthiest, wettest night of the year. This is the fifth year that Salesforce has come on board to support this event. Colette Mason of Salesforce was determined to surpass last year's fundraiser which raised €12,000 – and Salesforce matched that, which resulted in a total of €24,000!

“We held the event this year outside the Gaiety Theatre. Despite the appalling weather, spirits were high, with karaoke and carol singing. Very little sleep was had, but we had great fun and people were so generous. A new recruit this year was Colm from Calverstown, great to see Kildare faces in support.

“Niall Quinn dropped over to see us, as did others and it was much appreciated”.

McCarthy praised the ongoing support of Salesforce, a software company which also purchased the charity one of their Outreach buses

“The bus, our No Buck's Café has been done up like a mobile cafe, that goes into satellite parts of the city. We used to park under Clerys' clock, run by volunteers but we are now inside at the Lighthouse, near Trinity Court Hotel, on Pearse Street. The caf€ bus now goes out to other areas and we give out toiletries, snacks and a friendly ear where it's needed” he said.



“Remember, everything that is donated is matched by Salesforce so €50 becomes €100. We are deeply indebted to Salesforce, their support will help so many people on the programme and trying to reclaim their lives”.

He continued: “Tiglin is tackling one of our greatest challenges in Ireland today. For many years, the Tiglin Challenge outreach team have served men and women affected by homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction on our streets”.

In an engaging exchange on air with presenter Pat Kenny, McCarthy discussed the purchase and transformation of Tiglin, a former youth hostel located in the Wicklow mountains.

McCarthy and Thompson duly founded a ladies rehabilitation centre in Newbridge and later, purchased lands next to the hostel in Ashford, Co Wicklow.

“In 2008, Judge Gillian Hussey, made an appeal for an addiction centre for men to be introduced. She made the appeal at an event in Clontarf Castle, which I was attending as a volunteer auctioneer.” In time, he stated the former building of the hostel was put up for auction.

“Pat Carey was a FF Minister at the time, he came up to visit us and then gave us funding. I went to AIB and applied for a 110% loan – remember those back in the day! We bought the hostel, decided to keep the building which we felt was associated with youth and positivity, and we completely refurbished the building". The outbuildings too have since been converted into training rooms, a family meeting room, therapy rooms, dentist facility, etc.

“And now, we have over 90 people in the programme at any time. The men's 30 centre facilitates 30 residents with a 15 bed facility at Brittas Bay for women; our residential house at Greystones for the next phase of the programme can accommodate 35 residents plus there's a Tiglin day programme at Arklow.”

McCarthy noted that 70% of residents undertaking a Tiglin programme would have experienced homelessness.

Kenny noted on air that Tiglin was “not all about preaching and telling people to mend their ways”, it seemed to offer a far more comprehensive life-changing programme.

“Remember Deckie?” replied McCarthy. “Your researcher Aishling interviewed him years ago. I came across him selling drugs on Talbot Street, He was in a bad way then. This week, he held a dinner at a yacht club in Dun Laoghaire, to raise funds for a programme he now runs. Deckie helps people coming out of care; he has a degree, a Masters in Social Care.

“Life Beyond Addiction, that's what we give at Tiglin. We are a satellite campus for Carlow IT, so when someone comes out of care at Tiglin and they're asked 'What were you doing for the last 10 months', they can say 'I have a CV with FETAC Level 5, etc”.

“We have a strict after-care programme, with support; our after-care houses in Co Wicklow are peer led and we have a high percentage of success”. People who've come through the system, been educated and up-skilled are best placed to help others through their rehabilitation, he felt and noted there was about 46 people in the day care programme in Arklow.

“Aubrey, you're so positive” said Pat Kenny during the live broadcast. “You're not a bit morose or negative about homelessness - how come?”

McCarthy replied: “When you see people in the gutter, in a horrible place but we at Tiglin have so many supports to help them, to help them help themselves..to progress them, to refer them to any of the many residential programmes (not just Tiglin's). We have a psychiatric nurse, we have counsellors; we can connect with MABS, we can signpost you on the way... we have so many supports.

“One chap who came to us for help, he was on every substance imaginable, now he has his own restaurant and employs over 20 people. That's what Tiglin does, Life Beyond Addiction”.

Hear the full interview on air and see where donated monies is put to good use:https://soundcloud.com/user-852363670/pat-kenny-tiglin?fbclid=IwAR0GC3c9-mWXRtdlXTxKV1XHI784OIYXz-wSufSJDK8dOpsrk5LC8Bhgg4E

To donate, log onto https://www.gofundme.com/f/tiglin-amp-salesforce-sleep-out-2019