KILDARE PROPERTY: Light-filled, contemporary Naas home on market for €650,000

Smyth Naas are delighted to introduce to the market Isolde — a contemporary detached residence at Jigginstown, Naas, standing on a private landscaped site of approx. 0.229 hectare (c.0.567 acre).

This fine family home enjoys beautiful light filled interiors throughout connecting all reception rooms to an tastefully appointed sunroom which boasts an internal balcony with vaulted ceilings and skylights.

Designed by Dublin architect Brian O’Kelly, this property has much to offer and must be seen to be appreciated. The accommodation comprises entrance porch, hallway, lounge, dining room, family room, sunroom, kitchen, utility room, four bedrooms (main en-suite), bathroom, guest wc and garage.

Isolde is situated 1.6km from the main street of Naas with foothpaths in place all the way. All amenities including schools (both primary and secondary) are within comfortable walking distance.

The property is BER rated C2 and is on the market with a guide price of €650,000.

For more information on this property, see www.smythnaas.ie or call 045 895440.