My Kildare Life interview with Colm Walsh from Athy

Colm Walsh is from Athy and is best known in recent years for being the creative force behind the wonderful Made of Athy Project. This has seen numerous people involved in the music industry, alive and dead, who have links to the town being honoured with plaques dotted around Athy. The honorees include Mani from the Stone Roses, Leonard Cohen and Johnny Marr of the Smiths.

Colm was once the manager of the Sultans of Ping FC, the band that brought you Where's Me Jumper?' He was also a member the Practical Householders, a seminal band in the 1980s, in which he played the accordian.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Waking up on a summer morning to the smell of baking bread wafting across from Bradburys and believing anything was possible.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE best ABOUT KILDARE?

I love Kildare people, sarcasm delivered in a flat accent, an accent flatter than the Curragh but sharper than a knife.

WHAT IS YOUR FAVOURITE PUB IN KILDARE?

Without a doubt my favourite pub is Frank OBriens (on Athy's Emily Square), where you might meet members of U2, the ICA, the IRA or someone you thought had died. The only obligation on you is the ability to tell a story or sing a song.

HOW'S THINGS IN THE MADE OF ATHY PROJECT?

The project is going great, some big events in the spring and some nice surprises.

WHAT’S YOUR IDEAL KILDARE DAY?

My ideal day would involve a trip on Athy Boat trip with good company and telling lots of lies.