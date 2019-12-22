Call for footpath cleaning machine in Naas

A mobile footpath cleaning machine should be deployed in Naas.

Footpath cleaning is carried out by a mobile footpath sweeper in Newbridge, Leixlip, Maynooth and Celbridge - but Kildare County Council said this can be considered in the context of the street sweeping service in the Naas area. The council said this type of machine will have to be examined to see if it is suitable for the type of footpaths in Naas, some of which are narrow and have cobblelocking.

It was pointed out there is a cost associated with the operation of the machine which requires a staff member and there is no budget provision for the purchase of a machine. Cllr Bill Clear told a Naas Munciipal District meeting that some of the cleaning in Naas is carried out by a Tús scheme worker and a young volunteer. He also said guide dogs are getting injured because of broken glass left on the footpaths and this, along with dog faeces can only be properly cleaned by using a machine.

“We (Naas Tidy Towns) cannot deal with glass and dog dirt. A road sweeper which could get on to the footpaths would solve this.”

He added: “It’s done everywhere except for Naas.”

He acknowledged that cleaning takes place early in the morning and on the roads a few hours later by a road sweeping machine. He said if there is a cost it could be funded from the Local Property Tax funds. It will cost in the region of €10,000.

“I am disappointed KCC indicate there is no staff but I believe there is and there just needs some re-organisation. In the other towns the town engineer oversees this operation, this is not the case in Naas but it should be. If Naas is to win the Tidy Towns competition then we need this sorted.”

Cllr Seamie Moore said the road sweeper should “go into the estates” in Naas and this was done when Naas Town Council existed.

“It used to be the case that the streets were done in the morning and a residential area in the afternoon, people are paying property tax. Naas needs a good cleaning system, seven days a week and especially at weekends.”