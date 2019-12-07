My Kildare Life interview with Kildare Chamber President, Luke Hanahoe

Luke Hanahoe is a solicitor with his family firm Hanahoe and Hanahoe. The Naas man is the son of Tony and Berna Hanahoe. With his wife Kate, he has two children, Charlie and Elliot.

He was recently elected President of County Kildare Chamber.

WHAT IS YOUR FIRST KILDARE MEMORY?

Digging up rhubarb with Jack (my Grandad) in Glenlusk which was their house on the Sallins Road. We used to dip it in sugar and eat it raw. I can’t cook, so I still do that today.

What I can do, however, is charm my mother in-law (flowers from Brett’s go along way) and thankfully she is always making a variety of delicious rhubarb based deserts.

I also have some very fond memories from Naas Rugby Club. At under 10 and 12s level we had an incredible coach, who really appreciated my talents and made me captain of the first team. Unfortunately, my dad stopped coaching after that and I spent the rest of my rugby career languishing on the fifths and sixths.

WHAT DO YOU LIKE ABOUT KILDARE?

That’s its my home. I’m born and bred in Naas. I love that Naas is such a vibrant town, yet within five minutes you can be out having a walk around Punchestown and you may not see anyone for the entire time you are there.

WHAT'S YOUR FAVOURITE RESTAURANT AND/OR PUB IN KILDARE?

Tommy Fletchers will always have a special place in my heart. We recently had my Dad’s surprise 70th birthday there which was an incredible night.

I didn’t know it at the time, but Tommy would sell the pub a couple of weeks later. I have been in the pub since it was bought and I’m delighted with the job that its new owners Camilla Gray and Vincent O'Leary have done, and thankfully the pub has lost none of its character and charm.

During the working week I would generally have my lunch in either VDC, Kavanagh’s or Harvest Kitchen, which are all great spots for lunch.

I have also had a couple of really incredible meals in Les Olives behind Kavanaghs. The food there is truly stunning.

HOW'S LIFE IN HANAHOE AND HANAHOE?

Thankfully we have a great team and the firm is thriving. Having been in practice for 40 years, my parents have built up an excellent reputation.

I like to think that this reputation has been enhanced I since was ‘‘head hunted’’ to join the firm. I was recently appointed President of Kildare Chamber which is an incredible honour and privilege and I look forward to working with our membership to advance the business interest of Kildare. With the office, the Chamber and two small boys, things are certainly busy at the moment.

WHAT’S YOUR IDEAL DAY IN KILDARE?

With Charlie (2) and Elliott (three months) its always an early start. We would generally kick off Saturday by visiting Granny Berna and Grandad Tony, whom my boys adore.

Then it would be off to Clonfert Farm in Maynooth.

Charlie absolutely adores animals, which is strange considering I’m petrified of dogs and we have had many great days out there.

Then it would be up to Naas Rugby Club. With two small children I don’t get to Naas games as much as I would like.

I am ashamed to say I only got to three last year, but the standard of rugby is great.

I am a fanatical rugby fan. I would watch it all day if I was let and I can honestly tell say that Naas v Wesley was the best game of rugby I saw last season.

Thankfully Tony and Berna are only too eager to babysit.

So after the game, it would be off to the Drew Drop Inn for dinner with my wife Kate and some of the gorgeous home brew.