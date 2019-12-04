Celine Byrne's "Christmas Celebration" ends remarkable year of personal success

After an incredible year including her first visit ever to Thailand, Kildare soprano Celine Byrne will perform this Thursday at the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin. Miss Byrne's gala concert has become a staple festive event at the venue for the past four years, with tickets sold out in advance.

Her “Christmas Celebration” this week will be packed full of captivating Christmas carols as well as Viennese favourites. Celine will be accompanied by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra conducted by David Brophy.

Just recently returned from Bangkok where she performed with tenor José Carreras, Miss Byrne described the past year as “marvelous”, an exceptional year for her, and that the concert in the Bord Gais Theatre would truly be a night of celebration.

“I would never have gone to Thailand on my own but thanks to my career, I finally got to go, and I'm grateful for the many opportunities presented to me through my singing career”.

Recently she was invited to switch on the Christmas lights in Naas town, and also performed at the Network Ireland Kildare Ladies charity lunch in Killashee. Accompanied by John Forde, aka the Piano Man, she performed some opera classics prior to lunch, but it was afterwards she won a few more fans as the duo entertained guests with a mixture of pop classics and big ballads (momentarily usurped by auctioneer Aubrey McCarthy and business woman Noreen Doyle's duet).

Celine Byrne joins Santa to officially switch on the Christmas lights in Naas recently. PIC: Aishling Conway

Always a big supporter of local businesses and traders, she likes to shop locally herself, adding: “I practise what I preach and spend in local shops. Miss Byrne encouraged Kildare residents to support their local business communities and to keep Kildare shops open. She further added she thoroughly loved turning on the Christmas lights in Naas this year.

“I love interacting with crowds, and hence I do a lot of charity events along with visiting local schools, and officially switching on the festive lights in Naas was special for me.”

Another special memory from the past year was performing Madame Butterfly with the Irish National Opera.

“It's great that the national opera company has been reignited in recent years, to have our own productions staged here in Ireland – the past few years have been wonderful”.

Miss Byrne stated she is looking forward to spending Christmas with her husband and their three children at home, family time is always good.

Limited number of tickets available for Thursday's concert at bordgaisenergytheatre.ie/artist/celine-byrnes-christmas-celebration