SBA needs your support to 'light up Sallins!'

Sallins village, with a population of nearly 6,000, is a village many people drive through, or stop for a walk along the scenic canal route, or to enjoy any of the many eateries and restaurants in the area.

For the last couple of years,Sallins Business Association (SBA) have hosted a marvellous Santa Parade and Christmas party, along with lighting up parts of the village.

However, this year, they don't just want to light up part of the village, they want to up all the community!

Brian Naughton, Chair SBA appeals to viewers and people who live or frequent Sallins village to support their light campaign.

"On behalf of Sallins Business Association, we decided to take it upon ourselves to make this happen and what support we have had already - again, a demonstration of the people, the spirit and the community we live in.

"We are still in need of funds and as we need a total of €10,000, this GoFundMe page was born. Many residents and traders have already donated and thank you so much again for that. If you can and/or want, please dig deep and donate on this page to help us raise the surplus needed to make this happen. If we can do this we can finally light Sallins up, not just this Christmas, but for Christmases to come!"

To further support the 'Light up Sallins' campaign, the SBA are hosting a mega raffle fundraiser. Here you could win some huge cash prizes - €1,000, €750, €500 or vouchers from local businesses in Sallins varying from €150 to €250!

€250 gift voucher from Marron’s Pharmacy, €150 voucher each from Lock 13 and the Bridgewater Inn. Tickets at €5 each are currently on sale at outlets in Sallins including Marron’s, Nolan’s Butchers, Lock 13, the Bridgewater, the Railway Inn and Mangan’s Pharmacy.

Children trying out Santa's trackless sleigh at last year's festivities in Sallins. PIC: Donal Higgins

All support appreciated!



Light up Sallins is supported by Kildare County Council