Operation Thor targets the movements of travelling criminals/burglars

Operation Thor checkpoints were conducted throughout Saturday 30 November 2019 in 15 Districts in the five divisions (Kildare/Meath/Laois-Offaly/ Westmeath/Wicklow) in the Eastern Region.

The aim of this operation is to have a greater garda high visibility presence patrolling and conducting checkpoints in each division as traffic/movement of the public increases in the run up to Christmas.

These high viz patrols and checkpoints will have prevented burglaries, disrupted the movement of travelling criminals by the seizure of vehicles under section 41 of the Road Traffic Act, monitor the movement of travelling criminals with the recording of Intelligence on Pulse and finally increase public confidence with the visible presence of marked Garda vehicles patrolling the Divisions

Leaflets on ‘Lock up, light up’ and ‘Secure your home’ were also distributed at these checkpoints.

A number of vehicles were seized under Section 41 of the Road Traffic Act in all Divisions and also a disqualified driver was detected driving at Kilcoole, Wicklow.